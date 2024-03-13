Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy: Record Breaking Cannon Rolls Featurette

The Fall Guy decided they would go big with the stunts, and if they were here, they might as well break a world record for canon rolls while they were doing it.

Article Summary 'The Fall Guy' sets a world record in cannon rolls in a new featurette.

Universal Pictures backs daring stunts for the summer blockbuster.

The film received positive reviews after its premiere at South by Southwest.

Anticipation builds for ‘The Fall Guy’ with a CinemaCon screening next month.

We knew that The Fall Guy was going to be an homage to classic stunts and the people who made them, but it turns out when a studio as big as Universal cuts you a check, you might as well use it and try to break some world records while you're at it. At least, that is what happens in the new featurette released, where the team behind the film decided that they wanted to break a world record on cannon rolls. So that's what they did, and it's pretty spectacular to watch. The Fall Guy premiered at South by Southwest just a few days ago, and it's pretty clear why Universal is confident in screening this film almost two months before its release date. The reviews have been positive overall, and we'll get even more when they screen it at CinemaCon next month. Hopefully, this means we'll have a good summer blockbuster season.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

