The Fantastic Four: First Steps – First Trailer Will Debut Tuesday

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is supposedly set to air during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Long-awaited footage arrives after years of anticipation and teaser releases from Marvel's First Family on stage.

A now-deleted press release hinted at the trailer launch, fueling excitement and speculation among fans.

The movie is one of three Marvel releases this year, generating significant buzz ahead of its 2025 premiere.

After what feels like half a lifetime of rumors, leaks, reports, and god knows what else, we are finally going to get some official footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film was first announced during the 2019 Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, and people have been losing their minds ever since. For years, Marvel put all of us through hell as we waited for casting confirmations, and in February 2024, we finally learned who would be playing this version of Marvel's First Family. Over the course of the 2024 convention season, we got little teases of footage,e and we got to see the entire cast on stage together for the first time as well. Now we know that the trailer will be here next week, as it was announced that the first trailer will debut during the Tuesday episode of Good Morning America on February 4th. This seems to be the Marvel movie that everyone is excited about, even though it is movie three of three coming out this year. It was initially announced during a press release sent out by ABC (via ScreenRant) and then quickly deleted. So we'll have to see what ends up happening.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

