The Fantastic Four: Natasha Lyonne Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Natasha Lyonne is the latest actor set to reportedly join the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unknown role. The film is set to be released on July 25, 2025.

Article Summary Natasha Lyonne reportedly joins The Fantastic Four cast in a mystery role.

Marvel's First Family cast includes Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the movie is set to premiere on July 25, 2025.

Recent additions to the cast include Julia Garner, Hauser, and Malkovich.

The cast of The Fantastic Four has gained yet another heavy hitter, and it's a cast that continues to bring on more and more names that would make even the most cynical Marvel fan a little excited. We still don't know anything about the plot of this film, and, if we were guessing, it's a D23 Expo year, so we'll probably learn something when the convention happens in August. Until then, the casting announcements will probably be mostly vague, and, in this case, we have one of those with a fantastic actress. According to Deadline, Natasha Lyonne is the latest to reportedly join the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unknown role. Lyonne has been in the industry for a long time, but her roles on Poker Face on Peacock and Russian Doll on Netflix have propelled her into mainstream success. If you haven't watched either of those shows, go fix that.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus.

