The Final Trailer For The Marvels Is Here

Even though the movie comes out at the end of the week, Marvel Studios has dropped a final trailer for The Marvels tonight.

We are just a few days away from the release of The Marvels. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a very up-and-down year, with some shows and movies doing very well, with others really not. There is no doubt that the studio is really hoping that they could close out this year on a high note both commercially and critically. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has made it difficult to market the film. We've had a fair share of digital marketing, though, and now we have the final trailer as we head into the final days. A reminder that if there is ever a time that Marvel will drop some spoilers, it will be now, so if you have patience, just wait until the film comes out this week. Otherwise, here is the final trailer.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

