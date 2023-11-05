Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, Captain Marvel 2, marvel, Marvel Studios, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels: Time To Workshop Names In A New TV Spot

Kamala is ready to help Monica workshop her superhero name in this new TV spot for The Marvels. The movie will be released on November 10th.

Article Summary New TV spot released for "The Marvels," teasing superhero name workshop.

Reviews and social embargo for the film to be lifted soon.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2023 conclusion could swing either way with "The Marvels".

Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, steps up to help Monica with her code name.

The last big Marvel Cinematic Universe property, The Marvels, comes out this week, and they are dropping all the TV spots for all of you to see. So far, it doesn't seem like they have dropped any spoilers, but this week could be bad if you want to stay as spoiler-free as possible. Reviews and the social embargo should be coming down in the next couple of days, and that's when we find out whether or not the MCU is going to end on a high note or a low note for 2023. It's been very up and down this year, so it could really go either way at this point. This new TV spot has Kamala asking the important questions: does Monica have a code name? And if she doesn't, Kamala seems more than ready to workshop it for her.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

