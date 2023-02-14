The First Image For Joker: Folie à Deux Has Been Released Lady Gaga and director Todd Phillips have shared the first image from Joker: Folie à Deux. It will be released on October 4, 2024.

All eyes are on DC Studios these days, and most of it is interesting, even if we have no idea if it will work. Four projects are coming out this year alone, and that's not even looking at what is coming out next year. While many people are nervous about it, the most interesting project will be Joker: Folie à Deux. Is it going to work? Your guess is as good as the rest of us, but no matter what you think about Joker, you have to respect that they swung big with it, and they are swinging even bigger with the sequel. Lady Gaga shared a first-look image on her Twitter. We can't embed it, and it isn't on the media sites yet, but here is a direct link, and if you click the below tweet, it will open. Does this make you at all excited? We have a way to wait on this one, so they are hyping this one up early. Director Todd Phillips also shared the image to Instagram.

What The Title Joker: Folie à Deux Could Tell Us About The Movie

That title, Joker: Folie à Deux, is telling since Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, passing it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 which left a man dead. One could argue that the original version of Joker and Harley was doing some version of Folie à Deux, only now we are adding the actual terminology to the incident. The interesting thing here is that Folie à Deux is not something one does intentionally to another person, and it was always implied that the Joker intentionally manipulated Harley of his own violations. If they are pursuing Folie à Deux, that will make it much greyer whether he meant to manipulate her. Does this version of the Joker even mean to drag Harley down with him, or does it just happen because they become very close? Again, all speculation, but it could add a new dynamic to their relationship that we haven't seen before.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. The current release date is October 4, 2024.