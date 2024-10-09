Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17

The First Poster For Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 Has Been Released

Warner Bros. has released the first poster for Mickey 17, the new movie from director Bong Joon Ho. It will be released on January 31, 2025.

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson and is based on the sci-fi novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.

Bong Joon Ho continues to impress with unique storytelling; Mickey 17 promises an exciting cinematic journey.

The film's marketing, including a captivating first trailer, has fans eagerly awaiting its release.

While there are still a ton of excellent movies to look forward to in 2024, early 2025 is shaping up to be really good, with Mickey 17 getting released. This is the next film from director Bong Joon Ho, who might be one of the best directors working right now, and anything he makes is always interesting, even if the films sometimes don't entirely come together. This is based on a popular science fiction novel and features a wild performance by one of the most underutilized actors of the last decade, Robert Pattinson. So few directors seem to know what to do with Pattinson because he is, objectively, a beautiful man, but in reality, he's weird as hell. Bong might be one of those directors who has managed to figure out how to utilize everything awesome about Pattinson, and really, we were all on board the moment Director Bong said he called the movie Mickey 17 instead of Mickey7 simply because he wanted to kill the main character ten more times. We love it. We got the first trailer [FINALLY] not that long ago, and now we have the first poster, which also rules. So far, this movie is 2/2 on marketing and looks awesome, so is it January yet?

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

