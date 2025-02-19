Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: masters of the universe, ram man

Masters Of The Universe Adds 3 More To The Cast

Masters of the Universe is now filming, and three more roles, including Ram-Man, have been cast. The film opens on June 5, 2026.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe film adds Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang, and Christian Vunipola to its cast.

Nicholas Galitzine leads as He-Man with a star-studded cast including Jared Leto as Skeletor.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film explores Prince Adam's journey to defeat the evil Skeletor.

Slated for a June 5, 2026 release, the film promises a true-to-story adaptation for He-Man fans.

Masters of the Universe is now officially in production and filming, and three more roles have been cast. Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein. They join Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Travis Knight is directing from a script by Chris Butler. The Hollywood Reporter first had the news of the latest castings.

Masters Of The Universe Could Rule The Summer Next Year

Here is the logline for the film, revealed some time ago now: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Masters of the Universe will open in theaters on June 5th, 2026.

