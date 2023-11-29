Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, legendary, warner bros discovery

The First Poster For Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Released

The first poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been released. The film will be released on April 12, 2024.

Article Summary Legendary Pictures unveils first Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire poster.

New release date set for April 12, 2024, after a strike-induced delay.

Godzilla x Kong saga continues with enigmatic new chapter tease.

Kaiju fans anticipate more details on Godzilla and Kong's epic narratives.

The MonsterVerse over at Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery has had a weird road. The first film, Godzilla, back in 2014 is what kicked all of this off, and that film did pretty well both critically and commercially. It was followed up a few years later, in 2017, with Kong: Skull Island, which opened to critical and box office success. To this day, Skull Island is the most successful of the four MonsterVerse movies that have been released. Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released in 2019 and stumbled with a lot of competition at the box office and also just wasn't very good. Godzilla vs. Kong was already in varying levels of production before it became apparent that King of the Monsters was going to underperform. The film got a second kick when it was released in 2021 under HBO Max's hybrid release program, and it was also released in early 2021 when COVID-19 numbers were still very high. So we have two success stories, one underperformance, and another outlier, that is hard to quantify due to circumstances out of the film's control. Now, we Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire which recently got a release date shift due to the strikes and is now set to come out in April of next year. The first poster has officially been released today on the Warner Bros. media site.

At the moment, we still don't know that much about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. We have a brief summary that was attached to the title announcement, and now we have a poster, but that's all so far. So kaiju fans still have a bit of waiting before we figure out exactly what is going on with this one. However, there is plenty out there for fans to enjoy, including Godzilla Minus One in theaters and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on AppleTV+.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Fala Chen. It will be released on April 12, 2024.

