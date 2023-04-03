The First Trailer For Blue Beetle Is Officially Here And It Slaps The first trailer, summary, and images for Blue Beetle have officially been released, and it looks pretty awesome. It will be released in theaters on August 18th.

When Warner Bros. Discovery didn't have the "Discovery" part added on, they decided to greenlight several DC movies that would go straight to HBO Max. The most infamous of these is likely Batgirl, with the way they fumbled the mostly complete film and then decided to write the entire thing off for tax purposes and maybe quality reasons. However, the other one was Blue Beetle, but a series of events saved that film from the same fate as Batgirl. The main one was that, fairly early on in the process, Warner Bros. decided that Blue Beetle would get a theatrical release and decided to adjust the budget and expectations accordingly. That is likely why this film was saved from the same fate as Batgirl and the fact that this character seems a lot less connected to the previous regimes DC's universe. This one looks like it could slide right into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. At least, this is the impression that the first trailer that was officially released today is giving. The suit looks pretty sweet, and the transformation was a lot more body horror than we usually get from superhero movies. This one seems like a lot of fun. Also, Batman is a fascist.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.