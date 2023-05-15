The Flash: Ezra Miller Talks About Both Barrys Character Arcs Ezra Miller talks about the character arcs both versions of Barry Allen will go through in The Flash. It will be released on June 16th.

We are a month away from The Flash finally making its way to the big screen. The film was first announced in 2014 and has been struggling through development hell ever since, going through multiple directors, page-one rewrites, delays, and the very serious allegations against star Ezra Miller. Is any of that going to matter to anyone who isn't terminally online? We'll see in a month. The last month is always a blitz regarding marketing, but everyone has been wondering what marketing for The Flash would look like.

Was Miller going to make any press appearances? Because the second there was any interview, the allegations against them would certainly come up. While Miller could decline to respond, or Warner Bros. could tell media members they weren't supposed to bring it up; it's certainly going to dictate whether or they will be walking a red carpet or something like that. It looks like Warner Bros. is doing some more controlled behind-the-scenes featurettes, one of which has ended up on Twitter (via CBR). Miller talks about the character arc that Barry will be going through in this film.

"It constitutes, I think, a very large and powerful arc," they said. "I think this is a story that precipitates a lot of change for Barry Allen in more ways than one. And I think it really carries him from being sort of the person we met in the Justice League films — it takes him from that place of a young person who's come to his powers but doesn't quite know how to manifest them, who's joined a legion of superheroes but doesn't quite know his place in the context of it, and it takes him from there to really, in my mind, being Barry Allen, being the Flash. So, I think, in some ways, it's an origin story and a coming into his own story. So, it's a big one — a big arc for Barry, parentheses forward slash 'S,' end parentheses."

We have known for a while that there would be two versions of Barry running around this film, but Miller being upfront about the fact that each version will have his own character arc is interesting. It means that each Barry is there in service of the story and not just there as a reminder that we have altered the timeline, and this is the person Barry could have been if his mother didn't die all of those years ago. As we said, more will be coming out in the coming weeks as the release date for The Flash gets closer, and you should also keep an eye out for spoilers. Some people are already posting them on social media, so you might want to block some hashtags now if you want to know nothing.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.