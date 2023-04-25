The Flash Director on Going from Horror Films to Superhero Stories The Flash director Andy Muschietti aimed to utilize the DC film's big budget to depict time travel in a new and exciting way.

In just under two months, DC's upcoming film The Flash is going to arrive in theaters in an attempt to revise the studio's current cinematic platform – regularly insisting that the movie is going to redefine what we know about the live-action DC universe and open several doors for what's to come. Quite an ambitious role for a film that existed before this shakeup, right?

During a recent interview, the film's director (previously known for horror flicks like It and Mama) reveals the trick to pulling off this drastic genre pivot and the obstacles that come with receiving hefty financial support from a studio.

Finding Big-Budget Ways to Time Travel in The Flash

When speaking to Box Office Pro Magazine, The Flash director Andy Muschietti was asked about going from smaller-scale horror like his first film Mama to the now-defining movie for DC's upcoming cinematic relaunch, where he began to break down the stylistic changes required. He explains, "I have a two-pronged answer. In one way, the approach doesn't change. The emotional values that I need in a story stay the same. I cannot make a movie without them. If there's a strong emotional core, I am interested, and the audience is interested and engaged. This goes for anything I do, regardless of the scope or budget. On the other hand, the visual approach does change. From an intimate horror story to a multidimensional time travel superhero adventure, the visual aspects of storytelling have to be different."

The Flash director later clarifies, "Obviously, the exploration and search for visual expression is key regardless of the genre, but the visual scope changes. Action-adventure storytelling comes with larger budgets that allow and require the use of more extensive visual imagination. For instance, how do I tell time travel on The Flash? How do I show time travel in a new, exciting way? Set pieces invite scale. I love dreaming of big landscapes, and for that, I use a different visual mindset than when I am telling more contained stories."

DC's upcoming film, The Flash, will be released on June 16, 2023.