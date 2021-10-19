The Flash Star Teases Character Changes After Justice League

We've been extremely excited to see where the upcoming film The Flash will take the DC universe next. After the entire Justice League debacle, we've avoided significant crossover film events for a sizable period of time – but now enough time has passed where DC can finally address how they intend to move forward.

From what we all know, it looks like that will become a major topic for DC/Warner Bros. soon enough, and The Flash is seemingly the best way to introduce a broader conversation about continuity. During the recent fan event DC FanDome China, The Flash star Ezra Miller dropped a little teaser of his own about what we can expect for his titular role and how he's changed from the Barry Allen we met in previous films.

Miller explains, "I think this is a story that precipitates a lot of change for Barry Allen in more ways than one. I think it really carries him from being sort of the person who we met in the Justice League films. [The Flash] takes him from that place of a young person who has come to his powers but doesn't quite know how to manifest them, who's joined a legion of superheroes but doesn't quite know his place in the context of it, and it takes him from there to really, in my mind, being Barry Allen—being the Flash. I think in some ways, it's an origin story and a coming-into-his-own story, so it's a big one. A big arc for Barry."

With a known appearance from Michael Keaton's beloved Batman or Sasha Calle's big-screen debut as Supergirl, it would appear that DC is going to make The Flash an epic event that enhances the current state of their cinematic universe.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters starting November 4, 2022.