The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Now Teasing Supergirl Film Costume

Flash fans are vibrating with excitement this afternoon as the upcoming film's director Andy Muschietti continued the teases of the hero costumes for the film on Instagram. This time up, Supergirl. Filming has started on the production, which stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. Kiersey Clemons' Iris West will also be in the film after debuting in the Snyder Cut. Clemons was cut from the theatrical version of Justice League. Sasha Calle was previously cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen. Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will also be in the film, but we don't know as to who yet. Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Henry Allen. The script for the film is from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

Looks Really Good, And I Trust Andy With The Flash

I know most are not fans of these more textured looks for the Superman/Supergirl costumes, but I like it. I think it really pops, and that weird, chainmail-looking part of the "S"….what is that? It almost looks like it might be a word written in Kryptonian or…something. It looks pretty cool, though. The texture of the material also really draws the eye to the logo; the colors are deeper and darker—a home run in my book.

As stated, this is filming now, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck also in tow as Batmen. I don't personally care about that, though. Supergirl that is what is interesting here. Hopefully, the focus will be on The Flash and Barry trying to fix what he is going to break in the timeline. I know that WB and DC tend to look at everything through a Bat-prism when it comes to…really everything. But resist that urge, please!

The Flash will release in November of 2022.