Makoto Shinkai's SUZUME to Screen In Competition at Berlinale

Makoto Shinkai's highly anticipated anime feature film Suzume will be screened as an official selection and in competition at this year's 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. This marks the first time an anime film has been in competition in two decades (the last being at the 2002 festival). Shinkai is scheduled to attend the festival along with actor Nanoka Hara and producer Genki Kawamura. The Berlinale runs from February 16-26, 2023.

Suzume is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors, causing devastation.

Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Never-before-seen scenery, encounters, and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume's adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.

Award-winning creator, writer, and director Makoto Shinkai has been a visionary in the animation space for decades, with the most recent films being Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019), both of which have catapulted him as a leading animation auteur with international viewers. Weathering With You was selected as Japan's entry for the best international feature film category of the 2020 Academy Awards and nominated in four categories in the 47th annual Annie Awards, including best animated independent feature.

"At its core, Suzume is based on the massive disaster that occurred in Japan twelve years ago," said Shinkai. "I'm eager to see how this film translates to international audiences: what makes sense, what doesn't, and what common ground we have across cultures. The film's imminent international release will hopefully give me the answer to those questions. And I cannot thank our team members enough for their unprecedented talent and perseverance throughout the film's production. On behalf of the entire team, I would also like to give thanks to all the fans who have cheered us on, making 'Suzume' possible."

"As someone who has never been outside my home country, it's a dream come true to attend the Berlin International Film Festival with the 'Suzume' team," said Hara. "Time and time again, I've been so happy to be a part of this film. I'm looking forward to seeing the international audiences' reactions at the festival and hope the entire world falls in love with the movie!"

Suzume hits theaters this April on big screens globally and will be distributed by Crunchyroll in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom (excluding Asia). Last May, during the Cannes Film Festival, Crunchyroll acquired the international distribution and marketing rights (excluding Asia) from TOHO for the film produced by CoMix Wave Films and STORY inc.

Suzume debuted in Japan on November 11 and has now surpassed 9.63 million admissions. Suzume earned 12.8 billion yen (approx. 99 million USD) in 10 weeks. Suzume will be distributed in all major territories:

In North America, Crunchyroll is the sole distributor.

In Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East, and portions of Europe, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In French- and German-speaking Europe, the film will be co-distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom.