The Flash: Superman and Wonder Woman Cameos Are Reportedly Cut

The reshuffling at DC Studios continues as James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to craft their own vision for the iconic characters going forward. When it was announced that Wonder Woman 3 wasn't happening and that Henry Cavill wasn't returning as Superman, it sounded like Warner Bros. Discovery and DC were working on closing the book on this era of the DC Universe, save for some exceptions. So, you have to wonder what the future might hold for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash, which are all heavily connected to that first era of DC movies and coming out next year. A film like Blue Beetle likely didn't have much or any connections to the DC universe and could be adjusted to fit into the new vision, so no matter what happens, that movie is probably safe. The sequels to The Batman and Joker aren't connected, so they can continue on their merry way. However, it's looking like it will fall on the shoulders of Shazam, Aquaman, and Flash to close the door on the DC universe. A new report sounds like they are already making these movies less connected. The Hollywood Reporter is saying that the cameos shot by Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman have both been cut.

What does that mean for Ben Affleck's cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now that these two cameos have been cut from The Flash? Let's just say no one should be surprised if that one ends up on the chopping block too. Affleck seems keen to return to DC for directing and not acting; at least, that is what the early reports are saying. As Black Adam is learning the hard way, you shouldn't bank your entire film on your cameos.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members and everything was shot did things really begin to go off the rails. As previously stated, Miller's crisis didn't really begin until 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.