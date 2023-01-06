The Forest Hills Character Posters Are Here

The Forest Hills is a new werewolf film that boasts the first film role for Shelley Duvall in over twenty years. Also starring in the film are Edward Furlong, Dee Wallace, and Chiko Mendez. The film is raising funds on Indiegogo as we speak to bring the movie across the finish line. The film is produced and directed by Scott Goldberg, and the film features all practical effects, including the werewolf transformation scenes. There is also a trailer created for the film, which you can see below.

The Forest Hills Is By Horror Fans, For Horror Fans

Goldberg had this to say about the use of practical effects previously to our friends at Bloody Disgusting: "For the transformation process throughout the film, we are doing all practical special effects. There is absolutely no CGI for the transformation sequences because we grew up watching films in the early 80s that had to create the horror through practical special effects."

And here is what he had to say about getting Duvall to appear in the film: "We are huge fans of The Shining, and it's honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter's Halloween and George A. Romero's Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites," said Goldberg. "Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation."

Hopefully, this will see the light of day. Not only will it be cool to see Shelley back, but the world needs more werewolf films. Werewolves are the best, and practical effects have my interest peaked, so now The Forest Hills needs to release sooner rather than later.