The Godfather Returning To Theaters For Its 50th Anniversary

The Godfather is widely regarded as one of, if not THE best film ever made, and a whole new generation will be able to experience the classic when it returns to theaters this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The screenings will take place on February 25 exclusively at AMC on Dolby Cinema screens. Not only is that event taking place, but the entire Godfather trilogy will hit 4K Blu-ray in a new box set on March 22 as well. This new restoration has a lot of muscle behind it:

Over 300 cartons of film were scrutinized to find the best possible resolution for every frame of all three films.

Over 4,000 hours were spent repairing film stains, tears, and other anomalies in the negatives.

Over 1,000 hours were spent on rigorous color correction to ensure the high dynamic range tools were respectful of the original vision of Coppola and cinematographer Gordon Willis.

In addition to the 5.1 audio approved by Walter Murch in 2007, the original mono tracks on the Godfather and The Godfather: Part II have been restored.

All work was overseen by Coppola.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola's Academy Award®-winning* masterwork The Godfather, Paramount Pictures announced today that the film will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, 2022, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories around the world. All three films in the epic trilogy have been meticulously restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on March 22, 2022.

"I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life," said Francis Ford Coppola. "With this 50th-anniversary tribute, I'm especially proud Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It's also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who've loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Movies (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew9ngL1GZvs)