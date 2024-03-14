Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the greatest hits

The Greatest Hits: First Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Searchlight has released the first trailer, poster, and images for The Greatest Hits. It will get a limited theatrical release on April 5th and stream to Hulu on April 12th.

Film explores grief through time travel and music, premieres at SXSW.

Stars David Corenswet, Lucy Boynton, and Justin H. Min tackle love and loss.

Searchlight is continuing its mission to make sure that they are 50% dedicated to Disney walking away with more Academy Awards and 50% dedicated to creating movies that justify keeping your streaming subscription up to date. There is nothing wrong with direct-to-streaming movies; they are essentially this generation's version of direct-to-video, and they are a part of this ecosystem. They are the movies that you watch when you already have a subscription to a service, another reason to use and keep your service, though they rarely bring in new subscribers, and that is fine. In fact, that's great because you can't rely on new subscribers alone. The Greatest Hits is getting the best of both worlds after being a South by Southwest premiere [today, actually], only to get a limited theatrical release next month before heading to Hulu. This time, we're covering time travel and music and using both of those to explore the concept of grief and what it means to continue living when you lose someone you love. Superman actor David Corenswet is in this one, along with The Umbrella Academy alumni Justin H. Min, and Lucy Boynton, who has been in a bunch of different movies like Chevalier, Barbie, and more. We got the first trailer, poster, and some images released today.

The Greatest Hits: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

The Greatest Hits, directed and written by Ned Benson, stars Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, Austin Crute, and David Corenswet. It will be released in select theaters on April 5th and will stream on Hulu starting April 12th.

