Posted in: Awards/Nominations, Movies | Tagged: christopher nolan, cillian murphy, emma stone, oppenheimer, oscars, past lives, poor things, the holdovers

Oscars 2024: Who Will Win And Who Should Win This Weekend

The 96th Academy Awards are this weekend, and here is who we think will take home the Oscars and who we think should win as well.

Article Summary "Oppenheimer" is expected to sweep, but "Past Lives" deserves Best Picture.

RDJ likely to win Best Supporting Actor, with Ryan Gosling as ideal winner.

Emma Stone predicted for Best Actress, though a win for Lily Gladstone would be poignant.

Christopher Nolan seen as a shoo-in for Best Director, yet Yorgos Lanthimos shines.

Oscars 2024 has been one of the more boring campaigns in recent memory, but that does not mean people will be tuning out this Sunday when the winners are announced. Quite the contrary: one film dominates leading up to the ceremony, and more people tune in to see how dominant it will be at the end. Oppenheimer is looking to sweep many statues this year, with no competition coming close in many categories in the awards leading up to the Oscars. But should it win the most awards? Should it win any? Here is who I think will win in each of the major categories and who SHOULD win as well.

Oscars 2024 May Have Tons Of Surprises. Or None.

Best Picture: American Fiction, Anatomy Of A Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone Of Interest

Who Will Win: Oppenheimer has this all but locked up, as it does for many other awards. I found the film cold and pretty boring, but rarely these days does a movie like this, by a director the stature of Christopher Nolan, get this many nominations and also gross as much as it did. Any other winner would be shocking.

Who Should Win: Past Lives knocked me completely on my ass after watching it, and it was one of the most layered and beautiful films I saw in 2023. I cannot wait for Celine Song's next project.

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr- Oppenheimer, Sterling K. Brown- American Fiction, Robert De Niro- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling- Barbie, Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things

Who Will Win- Another Oscar for Oppenheimer. RDJ has won every single other award for this role, and if his name is not read, that would maybe be the biggest shock of Oscars night.

Who Should Win- Gosling, for elevating a role that could have gone horribly wrong in someone else's hands while also propping up his fellow actors. Also, because he sang and danced like no one was watching.

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple, America Ferrera- Barbie, Jodie Foster- Nyad, Da'Vine Joy Randolf- The Holdovers

Who Will Win/Who Should Win- As much as I loved Ferrera in Barbie, Da'Vine Joy Randolf gave one of the year's best performances in The Holdovers. She, like RDJ, has won every award going into the Oscars and will deservedly take the stage to claim this award as well.

Best Actress: Annette Benning- Nyad, Lily Gladstone- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Sandra Huller- Anatomy Of A Fall, Carey Mulligan- Maestro, Emma Stone- Poor Things

Who Will Win- This is a two-person race. Gladstone and Stone have traded wins at various shows and guild ceremonies, and both have run picture-perfect campaigns. It is close, and I think Emma Stone will take it in the end. It would also be wonderful to see Gladstone win and what that would represent, but I will go with Stone.

Who Should Win: And that is because, at the end of the day, I feel Gladstone's performance, while fantastic, is more of a supporting role. Either deserves a statue for these works, but at the end of the day, in a race this close, that single fact is what swayed me.

Best Actor: Bradley Cooper- Maestro, Colman Domingo- Rustin, Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer, Jeffery Wright- American Fiction

Who Will Win- This is Murphy's to lose of course, and the odds are in his favor. He won pretty much every award leading up to the Oscars, and if the film is going to sweep the night, this should be his, and it is deserved for a very underappreciated career.

Who Should Win- The same can be said for Giamatti, who himself poured everything he had into his role in The Holdovers. Call it a make-good for snubbing him for Sideways, but I don't care; he should win this, and if he pulled it off, it would be the thrill of the night for me.

Best Director: Justine Triet- Anatomy Of A Fall, Martin Scorsese- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer- The Zone Of Interest

Who Will Win- Nolan. Lock it up. Especially if the film starts to clean up in the crafts categories, it will start a wave that will end with arguably the biggest director of his generation finally getting his due. I will just pretend he is winning for The Prestige instead.

Who Should Win- Yorgos Lanthimos continues to be one of the most challenging and exciting directors making films, and Poor Things is one of his best. Hopefully, his day will come soon.

Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, The Boy And The Heron

Who Will Win: The Boy And The Heron seems to have all the momentum heading into the ceremony, and with good reason, as it is a phenomenal film. This is all-around a very strong category this year, as all five nominees could justifiably win.

Who Should Win: Spider-Verse. It was my favorite film of 2023, and as much as I like Miyazaki, no other film experience compared to Spider-Verse last year, and I hope the Oscars recognize that.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson- American Fiction, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach- Barbie, Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer, Tony McNamara- Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer- The Zone Of Interest

Who Will Win/Who Should Win: Call me crazy, but I think Gerwig and Baumbach will win for Barbie. All the talk going into the Oscars is that this race is between Oppenheimer and American Fiction, but I think the smart and surprisingly heavy Barbie script will pull it off.

Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari- Anatomy Of A Fall, David Hemingson- The Holdovers, Bradey Cooper and Josh Singer- Maestro, Samy Burch with story credits to Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik- May December, Celine Song- Past Lives

Who Will Win- Hemingson for The Holdovers will lead to the weirdest and most awkward moment of the night for sure now. Yikes, if true.

Who Should Win- Song should win for Past Lives, for the wonderfully symmetrical script to the best live-action script of the year.

Find out who wins all of the Oscars when the ceremony airs live on ABC tomorrow night starting at 7:00 PM EST.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!