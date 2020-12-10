The Green Hornet and Kato: David Koepp to Script for Universal Film

Universal Pictures looks to tap David Koepp to pen the latest live-action film adaptation of the popular serial in The Green Hornet and Kato. The franchise was last adapted to film in 2011 in The Green Hornet, directed by Michel Gondry with Seth Rogan in the title role and Jay Chou as his partner Kato. Rogan co-wrote the script with Evan Goldberg making a modest gross at the box office at $227.8 million globally. The upcoming reboot will be a joint production of Universal and Amasia Entertainment, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The Green Hornet and Kato Franchise History

Koepp is no stranger handling franchises with his most notable works with two Jurassic Parks, Mission: Impossible (1996), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), two Robert Langdon films, and The Mummy (2017). He's currently working on the fifth Indiana Jones and the next entry of Universal's modernized monsters in Bride of Frankenstein. Recently, Koepp wrote and directed the horror-thriller You Should Have Left for Universal and Blumhouse, which stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried. Based on the George W. Trendle radio adventures of the same name, The Green Hornet was adapted to movie serials in the 1940s before its most famous entry in 1966 TV series starring Van Williams as the title character with Bruce Lee as Kato. The original story focuses on Britt Reid, the owner/publisher of The Daily Sentinel. Using his wealth and with the aid of his aide Kato, Reid takes on the vigilante persona of The Green Hornet, battling the criminal underworld with a mix of his ingenuity, martial arts, and gadgets. Amasia's Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo will produce the reboot. Executives Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee on behalf of Universal. Who do you think should play the title characters?