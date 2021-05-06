The Green Knight Gets Five New Character Posters Ahead Of Release

The Green Knight is one of the more anticipated films releasing this year, after being delayed by A24 from its original release date in 2020 for obvious reasons. A24 believes in this film, written and directed by David Lowery (Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story), about King Arthur's nephew Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) who is on a quest to confront the Green Knight, a tester of men. The film also stars Erin Kellyman, Barry Keoghan, Sean Harris, Alicia Vikander, Ralph Ineson, and Joel Edgerton. Five new character posters were revealed today, which you can find below.

The Green Knight Synopsis

"An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table."

This R-rated fantasy film is high on the list of film fans must-see movies for 2021, and Lowery was adamant that he wanted audiences to experience the film in theaters last year when asked about the release: "All I can say is that at some point audiences will see it. And they'll see it in the best way possible, given the circumstances. Hopefully, that's in theaters. Hopefully, theaters survive. I'm a big-time defender of the theatrical experience, and one of the things I love about A24 is that they are as well."

The Green Knight will release in theaters on July 30th.