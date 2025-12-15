Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid

The Housemaid: Final Trailer and 2 More Images Released

Lionsgate has released the final trailer for The Housemaid, showing off some of the early positive reactions from critics, along with two new images.

Sydney Sweeney headlines the thriller despite recent challenges for both the actress and studio in 2025.

The Housemaid faces fierce competition at the box office during a packed holiday movie season.

New footage teases high-stakes drama, secrets, and suspense in Paul Feig’s latest film.

It has been a weird year not only for Lionsgate but also for Sydney Sweeney. When they first cast her for this role, it probably seemed like a good idea to cast the hot up-and-comer, but 2025 has not been kind to her for a bunch of different reasons. We're about to find out whether or not one piece of casting is going to sink this film. The early reactions are trending very positive, which is good, but this still needs to carve a place out for itself at the box office during an extremely busy time, which isn't going to be easy. Lionsgate released the final trailer today with some of the positive critical reactions and a lot of footage showing just how insane things are going to get in this film. We also got two more images as well.

The Housemaid: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins and will be released on December 19, 2025.

