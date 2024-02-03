Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

The How To Train Your Dragon Remake Is "Its Own Interpretation"

Nico Parker, one of the live-action How To Train Your Dragon remake stars, says that "its own film and it's its own interpretation."

Article Summary Nico Parker discusses the new identity of How To Train Your Dragon remake.

Live-action film aims to capture the original's magic with a fresh perspective.

The success hinges on the believable interaction between actors and dragons.

Set for release on June 13, 2025, the remake continues the Dreamworks legacy.

Whenever you make a live-action remake of an animated classic, there will be those detractors who are unsure whether or not this is a good idea. It really comes down to whether or not the people doing said remake are doing a shot-for-shot remake or taking the familiar story and doing something new and interesting with it. The moments when the Disney live-action remakes have worked are the moments when they do their own things and aren't shot-for-shot remakes. The How To Train Your Dragon remake feels like it was here before we knew it, and people are very unsure whether or not this will be another shot-for-shot remake trying to recapture what worked so well the first time around. Collider got the chance to speak to Nico Parker for her new film Suncoast, but she also plays Astrid in the new movie. Parker explained that she very much thinks this is its own film and its interpretation.

"I think it's very much its own thing, but I'd like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one," Parker explained. "But I think it's its own film and it's its own interpretation, and everyone has their own version of a character. It's important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It's like, let's not try and just do a play-by-play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it'll be wonderful, and if it isn't, I'm having a wonderful time making it anyway. I'll think it's wonderful, no matter what."

Nerves Didn't Keep Nico Parker From Taking On This Role

However, we cannot ignore how people react regarding casting with these live-action remakes, and that's before we get into people already being racist about Parker. There is an entire group of young people who were kids when How To Train Your Dragon came out and are now teenagers and young adults who likely have Strong Opinions on this film. Parker explained that she was "nervous about it all" because she knew how much everyone cared about this property but didn't see nerves as a reason not to take on the role.

"I'm nervous about all of it because I care about it so much, and everyone cares about it so much, and I just so would love to make everyone proud," Parker said. "I'm constantly nervous about it. But to me, there was no reason to not do it. It's being made with such brilliant people, and everyone's so talented, and everyone cares about it so deeply. After I spoke to Dean [DeBlois], the director who also made the animated movies, I was just like, how could anyone not want to be involved in it? It's amazing. It's stressful, but I'm very, very excited for it to be finished and out into the world, and everyone can experience it."

How To Train Your Dragon rounded out the last of its core cast members last month, and it all looks pretty promising. However, the make or break for this film will be the dragons themselves and how the live-action people look against the dragons. It hasn't been revealed how exactly they plan to bring the dragons to life, whether they will be fully special effects or some combination of VFX, animatronics, and puppets. The cast for this film could be absolutely incredible, but if we don't believe Parker or her castmates are riding or standing next to those dragons, it will all fall apart.

How To Train Your Dragon Is Top Tier Dreamworks

The How To Train Your Dragon animated series is one of the best things that Dreamworks has made, full stop. The series, which is based on the books by author Cressida Cowell, began in 2010 with the first film of the same name. Over the following three films, the movie would make over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and spin off into five short films, three television shows, and several video games as well. The franchise has consistently received positive critical and commercial acclaim, not to mention numerous award nominations and wins. It isn't surprising that they want to make a live-action version of the franchise, considering how well that has been going for Disney in the last couple of years. However, one of the things that made those films so good was the artistic direction and animation. The story was fantastic, but the look of everything elevated it, and it will be hard to recapture that in live-action. It currently has a release date of June 13, 2025.

