Posted in: Movies | Tagged: The Legend of Zelda

The Legend Of Zelda Live-Action Film Gets A Large Release Window

The live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has a release window, and while it's pretty massive, it's good that we have some idea of when it'll be released.

Article Summary Nintendo announces a broad release window for the live-action Legend of Zelda: 2025 to 2029.

Wes Ball confirmed as director; Sony will handle distribution of the film.

Financial report hints at ongoing investments in visual content projects.

Fans eagerly await more details on casting and plot for the Zelda adaptation.

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered; as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, who had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action Legend of Zelda.

Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including the fact that Sony will distribute the movie because sometimes the universe is funny. We still don't have a release date for the film, but Nintendo released its financial report, and one of the slides (via IGN) says The Legend of Zelda 202X. That gives us a release date of any time between 2025 and 2029. That's a pretty big window, but it's good to know we won't have to wait a decade for this film.

The slide says: In the field of visual content, we are making direct investments and are deeply involved in the planning and development of multiple productions.

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a joint production with Illumination, was released in April last year and was viewed in theaters by approximately 170 million people. This film was enjoyed by people of all ages worldwide, regardless of gaming experience, making Mario more familiar to a broader audience than ever before.

• Looking ahead, we are creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., set for theatrical release in April 2026. Additionally, we are planning and developing a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.

So we know that the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 3, 2026, and now we have a very large release window for The Legend of Zelda. We also have that logo, but your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not that's official in any way. Hopefully, we'll be learning more about this one sooner rather than later, and we can expect fans to be Totally Normal And Calm about whoever gets cast in this film, right? Right?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!