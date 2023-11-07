Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony | Tagged: legend of zelda, nintendo, sony, The Legend of Zelda

The Legend Of Zelda: A Live-Action Movie Adaptaion Is In The Works

A live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is in the works, with Wes Ball set to direct and Sony Pictures set to co-finance and distribute theatrically.

It was only a matter of time before this one was going to happen. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still one of the biggest films of the entire year. Between that and the critical and commercial acclaim that The Last of Us has gotten, we should have known that a bunch of video game adaptations would be coming down the pipeline. For gamers, this one has been one that people have been longing for and dreading for as long as Hollywood has been adapting video games. However, the time is now, and we are getting a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. The news dropped on the official Nintendo X/Twitter account with a press release and a series of tweets from Shigeru Miyamoto.

"This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

The press release went on to say that The Legend of Zelda film is being directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and is being worked on with Arad Productions. In a moment that will make old-school console wars nerds' heads explode, this production is co-financed by Sony Pictures of all studios, with Nintendo taking on more than 50%. Sony is also handling the theatrical distribution. The full press release is below:

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto Minami-ku; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, "Nintendo" hereafter) today announced that it will develop a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.

The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo, and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many mega hit films.

The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc. and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment, which Nintendo has built through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles.

By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone's faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.

