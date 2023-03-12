The Little Mermaid: New Trailer Shows Off The Vast Supporting Cast We have a new poster, trailer, and four high-quality images from the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The new footage shows off the impressive supporting cast.

For those of you who have been waiting to see what the other live-action characters in The Little Mermaid will look like, the latest trailer that just dropped during the Oscars is here to provide. We get a chance to see nearly all of the main players in the film and some other scenes, including the shipwreck and a sneak peek of the contract signing scene. Aside from star Halle Bailey, we haven't heard anyone else sing yet, and they are still leaning into her performance of "Part Of Your World." We have a new poster, trailer, and four high-quality images.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.