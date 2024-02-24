Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, drop, Meghann Fahy, platinum dunes

Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes To Re-Team For New Thriller Drop

Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes are teaming up again for thriller Drop, directed by Christopher Landon and starring Meghann Fahy.

Blumhouse is collaborating with Platinum Dunes again. They previously found success with The Purge franchise and will now team up to put out a new thriller called Drop. The film will be directed by Christopher Landon, who is no stranger to Blumhouse after making Freaky with them. Starring in the movie will be The White Lotus season 2 breakout star Meghann Fahy. Deadline had the news of the new film, which also has no plot to speak of right now, as it is being kept under those famous wraps that nobody seems to be able to untangle. Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach wrote the script. A powerhouse group of people will be producing, including Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller. Executive producing will be Sam Lerner. The film will be released by Universal.

Blumhouse & Platinum Dunes Make Money Together

Blumhouse has made a bunch of money with Platinum Dunes including five films and one TV series for The Purge, one of the most successful modern horror franchises. The franchise has scored $533 million worldwide, on a combined budget of just $53 million. The television show ran for two seasons on the USA Network. Another film is being bandied about, but nothing concrete has been reported on. To say that Universal is excited about the prospect of getting those creatives together with a director like Landon would be an understatement. You know the budget for this will be low, and Blumhouse will turn it into an event. Landon has had himself quite an eventful four months. After dropping out of Scream 7, he has lined up this and a werewolf film as well.

More on Drop as we find it out.

