The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – New TV Spot Released

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for the upcoming return to Middle Earth, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

This animated film marks Middle Earth's return to the big screen since The Hobbit trilogy.

Helmed by Kenji Kamiyama, the film focuses on the legendary King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

The War of the Rohirrim hits theaters on December 13, 2024, showcasing Middle Earth's rich lore.

Warner Bros. is throwing its hat into the animation ring in December with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and it's also the first big screen return to Middle Earth since The Hobbit trilogy ended on a resounding "meh." While enough cannot be said about the original trilogy of films, The Hobbit films are an amalgamation of nearly everything wrong with filmmaking in the sense that they are bloated and stretch a story as long as possible to get multiple films made. It does seem like everyone involved has learned the right lessons. All of the stretching of stories has been moved over to television, where it belongs, and now we're getting this film telling one story during one time period. While there have been hints that there are other ideas that could work as animated features, Warner Bros. is not putting the cart before the horse for once. The film has been flying under the radar, but the marketing is starting to pick up with a new TV spot getting released today.

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

