Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: 2 BTS Images And 4 HQ Images Released

Two behind-the-scenes images and four high-quality images from The Mandalorian and Grogu have been released.

Article Summary Two behind-the-scenes and four high-quality images from The Mandalorian and Grogu have been unveiled.

This upcoming Star Wars film is the first theatrical release for the franchise since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Fan reactions to early footage and marketing have been mixed, with many noting a decline since the show's debut season.

Disney will hopefully ramp up promotion for the much-anticipated movie ahead of its May 2026 premiere.

It's still a little weird that not only is a new Star Wars movie coming out in less than two months, but it's also the first since the end of 2019. Star Wars, as a series, was left in a weird place once the pandemic started. The Rise of Skywalker wasn't beloved by fans, and while the first season of The Mandalorian had just wrapped up, people were wondering about other potential shows in development and the movies they were talking about. All movie production stalled, and Lucasfilm and Disney focused exclusively on TV shows. Some of them were fantastic; others, not so much. As the years went by, Star Wars remained notably absent from the big screen. After several false starts, it was confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu, a big-screen wrap-up for the TV show, would be the first Star Wars movie to come out since December 2019.

However, fan reactions to the footage haven't exactly been great, as people have been saying the show's quality has been dipping since the first season. Disney has fumbled attempts to kick-start a strong marketing campaign for The Mandalorian and Grogu, including a terrible Super Bowl big game spot. We're heading into the home stretch, so there is still plenty of time to get people hyped for this film, but it's weird that we went from near-unanimous praise for the first season of the show to the overall sense of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ for this film. We have some images that appeared on the official Disney media site, including two behind-the-scenes shots and four from the film.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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