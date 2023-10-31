Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, Captain Marvel 2, marvel, Marvel Studios, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels: Carol And Kamala Fight While Switching Places In New Clip

A new clip from The Marvels has dropped online that has Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan switching places while trying to fight off the bad guys.

Article Summary A newly released clip from The Marvels showcases Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan switching places in a fight sequence.

It provides a small spoiler regarding the switching of powers between the two Marvel characters.

Monica Rambeau is noticeably absent from the scene, sparking speculation about her role in the power switch.

The highly anticipated superhero flick, The Marvels, is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 10th.

We are now close enough to The Marvels that entire clips are now making their way online. So now is the time to start the social media blackout if that's a thing you like to do before Marvel movies. In terms of spoilers, though, this one is pretty small in the sense that it really only gives us a sense of what the switching of powers will be like. We see Kamala and Carol swapping Kamala's house and the space station. The person we don't see is Monica, so maybe this is before she touches the anomaly in space? It's unclear when exactly all of them start switching powers and if it all starts happening at once, but it is nice to see Carol kicking ass again. Maybe take it easy on the house, though; the Khan's do need a roof.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!