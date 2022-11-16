Disenchanted: Patrick Dempsey On Singing In The Sequel

"It was a joy. And that whole process of going through, finding your voice, working with the coach on that, learning the lyrics and the dance was an extraordinary experience and something I'd never done before. And you really appreciate the talent and the voices and the singing of Idina and Amy and Maya and everyone. You know, it's an extraordinary feeling you get when you sing. The vibration, it's something very intoxicating about it. So it's nice to get a taste of that."

After being teased by Shankman and Adams about wearing a tunic, he continued: "You know, it's a great opportunity to play something that was so broad. I don't get that opportunity, and I really loved it. It's a little scary at first. But, you know, it's great. It was a safe environment to work in, and it was fun to play, and hopefully, people enjoy that."

"It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Disenchanted is on Disney+ this Friday.