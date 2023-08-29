Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, marvel, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels Features An "Estranged Family" And "Sister" Dynamic

The Marvels will feature a "sister" and "estranged family" dynamic between our three leading ladies. The film is set to come out on November 10th.

It's been a hit-or-miss year for Marvel Studios, but there is still time for the studio to redeem itself from how mediocre both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion were. On the TV side, we still have Loki season two coming out, and while season one isn't this writer's favorite show, it seemed to be a lot of other people's favorite shows, and we love that for them. The Marvels is also set to come out this November despite Disney and other studios refusing to pay actors and writers livable wages. Other studios like Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony have shifted release dates, but Disney hasn't moved anything. Empire has an interview with director Nia DaCosta and has some things to tease for those of us who love a good team dynamic. DaCosta explained that she mapped all three of the Marvels like they were sisters and mapped out the story from there."

"I thought it would be cool to map an estranged family history and sister story onto them," DaCosta explains. "Carol's the oldest, the prodigal, then there's the middle sister Monica, who Carol knew as a kid and promised she'd come back [to] but then never did. … All the switching stuff is great. But the thing I actually care about is how these two reconcile."

While you might have Carol and Monica with plenty of history between them, you also have Kamala, who has nothing but a parasocial relationship with these people. She hasn't met or knows about Monica, and she idolizes Carol. The Marvels isn't just going to be "little sister Kamala" running around, but everything we love about Kamala and what she brought to her series on Disney+ is very much still present here as well.

"Kamala is the youngest, who hasn't had the experience of living with this older sister but idolises her," says DaCosta. "Now she's going into space and dealing with crazy space emperors, but the thing I love about Kamala is her belief in people and family. Even in the midst of being around Captain Marvel and out of her depth, she's preserved her strength."

As someone who absolutely loves it when movies take big personalities like this and create situations where they have to work together? This sounds like my jam. I'm a sucker for a good team dynamic and even more so for a good found family dynamic. Monica and Carol could use a little more family in their lives, and something tells me the Khans have more than enough love to go around.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

