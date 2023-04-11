The Marvels Official Teaser Trailer: Defending The MCU This November Here's a look at the official teaser trailer & images for Marvel Studios' Brie Larson, Iman Vellani & Teyonah Parris-starring The Marvels.

With Marvel Studios' Brie Larson, Iman Vellani & Teyonah Parris-starring The Marvels set to start hitting screens later this year, MCU fans were tipped off on Monday that an extended look at the film was on the way. And today would be that day, with the official teaser trailer debuting on ABC's Good Morning America. But for those of you who aren't GMA views or don't get up quite that early, we have the preview available below. And that's not all, because we also have some new preview images to pass along – check 'em out!

Joining Larson, Vellani & Parris are Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon. Now, with Marvel Studios' The Marvels set to hit screens in the U.S. on November 10th, here's a look at the official teaser trailer released earlier today:

In Marvel Studios' "The Marvels," Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvel Studios' film is directed by Nia DaCosta, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers, with the film boasting a screenplay from Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. The upcoming chapter of the MCU is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 10th.