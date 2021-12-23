The Matrix: Jessica Henwick on Passing Shang-Chi, Colleen's Future

Jessica Henwick had a difficult decision to make: take on the role of Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) sister, Xialing, in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or embark on Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections. She opted to take the red pill playing Bugs, captain of a crew seeking out Thomas Anderson/Neo (Keanu Reeves) long thought dead and a mere rumor. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about reflecting her time on original plans if she stuck with Marvel and if there are any plans in the cards for Colleen, one of two Iron Fists in the MCU after Danny Rand (Finn Jones).

The Matrix Resurrections Star on Colleen Wing's Future

[WARNING FOR MINOR SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME]

"If I did [Shang-Chi], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed. It wasn't the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation," Henwick said. "I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don't know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen." Ironically, the Daredevil star would be the first to reprise his Netflix role in Spider-Man: No Way Home more as attorney Matt Murdock and not as the Man Without Fear, followed by Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

If Iron Fist survived to season three, Henwick joked about what her character could be doing and what it would take for her to come back officially. "That would be cool! If it was the right moment, the right project, for sure," she said. "I love Colleen. But we'll see. I gave her a happy ending. She's happily living in New York with Misty [Simone Missick]. They're running their own business together. So she's good where she is as well." For more on Henwick's career, including projects like Blade Runner: Black Lotus and the upcoming Knives Out sequel, you can go to THR. The Matrix Resurrections is currently playing in theaters and HBO Max.