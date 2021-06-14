Jessica Henwick Reportedly Joins the Cast of Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to add some really impressive names. Knives Out was one of the surprise hits of 2019 despite the fact that it shouldn't have been a surprise at all. The cast was absolutely fantastic, and there was a running joke that if everyone in the world wasn't in the two Avengers movies, then half of Hollywood was in Knives Out. The movie made a decent amount of money at the box office, but the critical acclaim and the fact that it ended up shortlisted for a bunch of awards helped too. This is a modern-day detective story, and the best thing about those movies is that you don't need to bring back the entire cast for the sequel, just the detective, which is why it wasn't surprising that Lionsgate greenlit another movie. However, Netflix swept in and bought the rights to not only the second movie but the third one as well. They've been rounding out the cast ever since for a reported summer production in Greece. At the moment, we don't have any plot details, but we do have a new casting addition. According to Deadline, Jessica Henwick has reportedly joined the cast. Henwick's next big movie will be The Matrix 4, which is due out at the end of the year.

So far, the cast of Knives Out 2 has signed on Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and returning star Daniel Craig. Unfortunately, the future of the Agatha Christie big-screen adaptations is not looking promising thanks to some scandals in the main cast of the next movie, but more of these movies sound like a good trade-off to me.