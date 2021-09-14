The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves' Reaction to the Initial Cut

With three months shy of the much-anticipated latest sequel in The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski got most of the band back together again, including original stars of the trilogy Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Speaking at the Berlin International Literature Festival (via Cinemablend), the director opened up about Reeves' reaction after seeing the initial cut of the film.

"We showed the film to Keanu, and he really was blown away by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it's incredibly insightful," Wachowski said. "And he's just sort of sitting there, and you don't expect some incredible revelation to come out of him at that moment, like casual brilliance just kind of rolls off of Keanu. And he was just sitting there, and he goes, 'Twenty years ago, you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.' And he was like, 'How did you do that?'"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Art of Scriptwriting [engl.] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtLbghso0Zc&t=812s)

In the first trailer, fans finally got to see Reeves and Moss back, perhaps in their reincarnated selves, as the title suggests. We see Reeves' Neo looking more like his other iconic action persona in John Wick, and Moss remains as ageless as ever, asking her counterpart ominously if she's met him before. As "Thomas," he starts rediscovering that past life he once lived before as his abilities start to come out again as we see him interact with his psychiatrist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. Warner Bros' The Matrix Resurrections, which also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jonathan Groff, comes to theaters on December 22nd.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Matrix Resurrections – Official Trailer 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ix7TUGVYIo)