The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Has Released, Watch It Right Here

The Matrix Resurrections trailer is here, and the frenzy of online reactions and dissections can begin. After making noise a couple weeks ago at CinemaCon where the first footage debuted, the trailer was released by Warner Bros. this morning, after being hyped up all week when a teaser and official social media accounts for the film popped up a few days ago. We really knew nothing about this film until we laid eyes on these first images from it this week, and to be honest: I still do not know much about it after watching this trailer. You can see for yourself down below, just watch it already.

The Matrix Returns. How Excited Are You?

After becoming a cultural phenomenon in 1999 when the first film released, the two sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions made fans really sad and the box office diminished. History has been a bit kinder to Reloaded than Revolutions, but most would agree that we have never gotten a really good Matrix sequel. Lana Wachowski directs this one, with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Lambert Wilson, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci all starring in this new film as well.

I don't know, I am not terribly excited for this, but I am also ready to be wrong. Few film franchises excited me more than The Matrix did back before Reloaded came out, and it would be really cool to see a good sequel to that iconic first film. In other words, I am ready to be hurt again. The Matrix Resurrections will release in theaters December 22nd, and same day on HBO Max. For now, with Delta cases surging and release dates changing, all that could change before I finish typing this sentence.