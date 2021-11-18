The Matrix Resurrections: Warner Bros. Drops an International Poster

We're a little over a month away from the release of The Matrix Resurrections, and it looks like Warner Bros. has finally decided that it's time to really start marketing it. Yesterday, we got a new poster release, and today we got an international poster release. It's probably a good bet to say that we're probably going to get another trailer soon, but maybe not. Warner Bros. is keeping this one very close to the chest, which is going to be interesting to see if all of that secrecy actually pays off at the box office. For now, as a longtime fan of the first movie, this writer is going to keep crossing her fingers and chanting "please don't suck, please don't suck, please don't suck" into the universe. Manifesting a good movie.

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.