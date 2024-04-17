Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Stealth Mode Ends In A New Clip

Lionsgate has released another new clip from Guy Ritchie's new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. It will be released this Friday.

Article Summary New clip from Guy Ritchie's film shows team battling Nazis.

Early reviews for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare are positive.

Lionsgate intensifies the marketing with multiple clips and teasers.

The movie stars Henry Cavill and releases on April 19th.

Lionsgate has released another new clip for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. So far, the early reviews for this one are trending pretty positive, but you can usually rely on Guy Ritchie to make a fun movie. There is also an excellent cast here, and that can elevate any film. The studio is also giving the movie quite the marketing push and giving audiences a chance to see if this might be something they are interested in by releasing all of these clips and teasers. This new one has our lovely group absolutely destroying some Nazis, and we see what happens when stealth is no longer an option. In this case, it's when one of the boys gets their hands on a Very Big Gun.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19th.

