The Munsters: Zombie Casts Original Star Butch Patrick as Tin Can Man

The Munsters remake film will add Butch Patrick, who played werewolf child Eddie in the original 1960's TV series, to play Tin Can Man, the robot Eddie built on the show. Writer and director Rob Zombie made the announcement via Instagram. "Where's Eddie you ask?" Zombie wrote. "Well, I'll tell you! My good buddy Butch Patrick is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN. I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun!"

The film adaptation stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, who resembles Frankenstein's monster, played by Fred Gwynne in the original series. Sheri Moon Zombie plays Lily Munster, made famous by Yvonne De Carlo, and Daniel Roebuck plays Grandpa Munster, originated by Al Lewis. Joining Patrick is another original cast member Pat Priest, who played Marilyn Munster on the series. The original series ran on CBS from 1964-1966 and was created by Ed Haas and Norm Liebmann. There were several film and TV reboots, the most successful was The Munsters Today that ran from 1988-1991 airing 72 episodes, the exact same as the original two-season run from CBS.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," Zombie told Entertainment Weekly. "I couldn't risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren't getting along, they have no chemistry. So that's why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it." The film, which also stars Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, Catherine Schell, Sylvester McCoy, Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira), and Dee Wallace, is slated for release in the fall.