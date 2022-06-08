The Munsters Teaser Drops, And It Is Glorious

The Munsters finally has a trailer. From director Rob Zombie, the new film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang. Catherine Schell ("Space: 1999," The Return of the Pink Panther) as "Zoya Krupp the gypsy queen," Dee Wallace, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, and Jorge Garcia. The teaser, which was revealed by EW this morning, starts off exactly like the classic show before magically turning to color. From that article, it sounds like Universal may just release this in theaters, but the heavy rumor for months is that it will actually debut on Peacock, though Netflix has also been rumored. Nobody knows yet. Check out The Munsters below.

The Munsters Looks Perfect

As far as The Munsters being in color: "I knew that if I went in and demanded 'This movie's going to be in black and white or forget it!' we would not be talking about the Munsters right now because it would have never happened. I guaran-f—ing-tee it. But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup, and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting."

I am so excited about this. Zombie looks like he nailed not only the look but also the tone of the show. I, like most, got a tad nervous that this would turn into a Rob Zombie-style film, and nobody wanted to see that. As a full trailer comes out and they finally decide where this will release, we will let you know.