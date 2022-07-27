The Munsters Soundtrack Single With Zombo Up For Order At Waxwork

The Munsters is coming out in September from director Rob Zombie, and to help celebrate today, Waxwork Records has opened up orders for a 12" single featuring two songs from the film, "It's Zombo" and "The House Of Zombo." Zombo is an old-school horror host that was introduced in season two of the show, Eddie's favorite. 'Zombo' is a classic episode, and it is cool that Zombie is incorporating it into his film. This single release is on 180-gram "Ghoul White" vinyl and costs $20. Waxwork will also release the full soundtrack to the film later this year. You can order the single right here.

The Munsters Zombo 12-inch Release Details

"Greetings, freaks, and fiends! Come join ZOMBO for a ghoulishly good time and enjoy two spooktacular songs from the all-new Rob Zombie feature film, THE MUNSTERS! Waxwork Records is thrilled to present "It's Zombo" and "The House Of Zombo" as a deluxe 12" single pressed to 180 gram "Ghoul White" vinyl! Featuring performances by Rob Zombie, Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, with new and original music by Rob Zombie and Zeuss! Housed in a haunted heavyweight jacket with matte satin coating presented with all-new art by Rob Zombie! Fans of spooky sound-fx records won't want to miss out on this slab of wicked wax!

Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, 3 From Hell) digs up the origin story of everyone's favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, THE MUNSTERS, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about Lily and Herman's courtship that is sure to surprise and delight fans of all ages. Showcasing Zombie's signature stylized look and vibrant color palette – lookout for the complete original soundtrack 2xLP coming September 2022!"

The Munsters will release on Blu-ray and on Netflix in September. Look for the full soundtrack release around the same time from Waxwork Records.