The New Kraven The Hunter Tie-In Video With The NFL Has A Terrible Pun

Sony Pictures has released a new Kraven the Hunter tie-in video featuring the NFL and a pun so terrible that even your Dad will roll his eyes.

Article Summary Sony releases Kraven the Hunter tie-in video with the NFL featuring a pun that's undeniably cringeworthy.

The video's bizarre marketing echoes the style of Venom: The Last Dance, blending humor and eccentricity.

With its December debut looming, is Sony embracing a new marketing angle at the eleventh hour?

Exploring the odd promotional approach could let Kraven the Hunter stand out amid a packed holiday lineup.

Did someone at Sony Pictures open the door and let the marketing team behind Venom: The Last Dance out? Because they released a new tie-in video with the NFL the other day for Kraven the Hunter, which is the kind of weird level of cringe that came from that marketing campaign. It also has a terrible pun worthy of a yellow card (I throw out yellow cards for bad puns, yes, I know that's a soccer thing, and we're talking about football, don't @ me), which is also what we saw from that marketing team. It looks like there is a decent chance this film will get lost in the fray next month, so if Sony wants to let the team go completely unhinged for the next two weeks, why not? Well, The Last Dance was hilarious, and there are so many directions they could go with this one. If you're going to spectacularly bomb, you should at least do it with style.

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

