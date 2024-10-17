Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance – Venom And Megan Thee Stallion Are Besties

In a new promo video for Venom: The Last Dance, we learn that Venom has another bestie [who isn't Eddie], and it's Megan Thee Stallion.

Sony, I beg you, whoever is on the marketing team for Venom: The Last Dance, to give them a raise because this is all incredible. The movie looks like it will be a giant hot mess, but this marketing is perfection. The tie-in videos have just been getting increasingly unhinged as time has passed, but they are somehow nailing it every single time. This time, we have a short video with Megan Thee Stallion and a video chat conversation proving they are besties. Now, the question becomes, are you little boys going to keep yourselves together and not have a complete nervous breakdown like you did the last time Megan was in the same room as a Marvel character?

The North remembers.

Anyway, people on the Sony marketing team for Venom: The Last Dance, you're doing great, sweetie; keep up the good work. Let's bring this energy to the campaign for Kraven the Hunter, not because it'll fit thematically, but because it would be entertaining.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!