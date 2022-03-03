The New Trailer for You Won't Be Alone Is Awesome

This looks to me very much my jam. If there is one thing you can count on, Sundance and other film festivals to bring out, it's some bizarre and fun-looking horror movies. Studios like A24, NEON usually pick up these types of films, and Focus Features in the case of You Won't Be Alone. It's also rather hit or miss if they will get any sort of audience or become a hit. They either make absolutely no impact, or they become cult classics. The early reviews for this one are looking pretty positive, so maybe we'll get another cult horror classic on our hands.

Summary: Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON'T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim's shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

You Won't Be Alone, directed by Goran Stolevski, stars Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska. It will be released on April 1st.