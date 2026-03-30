Posted in: Documentary, Movies | Tagged: James Buddy Day, NOFX

The NOFX Documentary Hits Theaters This April at Select Locations

NOFX is hitting the road again, sort of, as their self-produced documentary will arrive in theaters this April for select dates

Article Summary NOFX documentary "40 Years of Fuckin' Up" hits select theaters this April with a multi-city screening tour.

The film covers NOFX's four-decade career, from their punk beginnings to their retirement and breakup.

Directed by James Buddy Day, the documentary explores the band's highs, lows, controversies, and addiction battles.

Exclusive unreleased NOFX songs will be featured only during theatrical screenings of the documentary.

The band NOFX is taking their new documentary film, 40 Years of Fuckin' Up, on a tour of its own as the film will hit select theaters next month. The self-produced film directed by James Buddy Day explores the good times and the bad over four decades of their career. They touch on just about everything, from their early days, to the height of their popularity, criticism over their music, drug addiction, and their eventual retirement and breakup.

The film will launch a multi-city screening next month, between April 3 and 25, followed by more dates in May, and some yet-to-be-determined dates across June and July. Almost treating it like a concert tour, where select cities will see it one day, followed by different cities the following week. Tickets are currently on sale via the film's website.

Explore The Highs and Lows of Punk Band NOFX with 40 Years of Fuckin' Up

40 Years of Fuckin' Up is Spinal Tap, but real. It's a film about the infamous, fairly unfamous, and beloved punk rock band NOFX. This is the unbelievable story about how a group of untalented, drug-addled teenage punks somehow became the most successful independent band in history. And they did it haphazardly all on their own. The film will feature several unreleased songs from NOFX that can only be heard by attending a showing of the film.

40 Years Of Fuckin' Up, is a film by NOFX, Directed by James Buddy Day (The Secrets We Bury, Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout., Fall River). Featuring Fat Mike, Aaron 'El Hefe' Abeyta, Eric Melvin and Erik Sandin [Smelly]. The film is produced by Fat Mike, with Executive Producers including: Fat Mike, Aaron 'El Hefe' Abeyta, Erik Sandin, Eric Melvin, Gary Ousdahl, James Buddy Day, Cisco Adler, and Jon Nadeau for Pyramid Productions. Nathaniel Harper serves as the Director of Photography. Score by Fat Mike and Matt Nasir.

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