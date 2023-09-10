Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, The Nun 2, Weekend Box Office

The Nun II Scares Up A Weekend Box Office Victory

The Nun II won the Weekend Box Office, kicking off what should be a really great season for horror at the theaters.

The Nun II became the first of what should be many horror films this fall to win the weekend box office. The sequel pulled in $32.6 million, down $20 million from the opening of the first film back in 2018. That falls right in line with other Conjuring Universe films, though with a C+ CinemaScore, I would think that number will drop dramatically in week two. Still, horror is the name of the game for the next seven weeks, and WB can claim the first #1 opening of the fall.

The Nun II Holds Off Two Other Newcomers

The Nun II takes out last week's champ, The Equalizer 3, which dropped -66% with $12.1 million, a steeper drop than expected. Third place went to My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, with $10 million. Bet Universal wishes they had put more effort into promoting that one now; they could have made more. Fourth place went to Yash Raj Films action flick Jawan with $7.5 million at only a little over 800 locations. Rounding out the top five at at its lowest point since opening was Barbie, still hanging on with another $5.9 million. Also of note, with another $3.7 million, Blue Beetle has passed Shazam: Fury of the Gods gross earlier this year and has passed the $100 million mark globally.

The weekend box office top 5 for September 8th:

The Nun II- $32.6 million The Equalizer 3- $12.1 million My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3- $10 million Jawan- $7.5 million Barbie- $5.9 million

Next week should be an interesting one, as A Haunting In Venice tries to lure an older crowd to the theater. Also opening is Dumb Money, the film about everyone shorting Gamestop stock a couple of years ago. Neither should make a huge dent at the box office; however, with so many holdovers still playing well, we will have an interesting battle at number one next week. It is anybody's game.

