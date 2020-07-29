Trailer For The Pale Door Debuts, Releasing On August 21st

The Pale Door trailer is now available to watch, from director Aaron B. Koonz. The horror western stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Bill Sage, Pat Healy, Natasha Bassett with Stan Shaw, and Melora Walters with a train robbery gone horribly wrong for a group of train robbers when they seek shelter in what seems like an ideal town that is anything but. The film is written by Koontz, Cameron Burns, and Keith Lansdale. The Pale Door will release on demand, in theaters, and digitally on August 21st. You can see the trailer, read the official synopsis, and see the film's official poster down below.

The Pale Door Synopsis & Poster

"The Dalton gang find shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town's square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws – and the battle between good and evil is just beginning. The Pale Door stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Bill Sage, Pat Healy, Natasha Bassett with Stan Shaw, and Melora Walters and is directed by Aaron B. Koontz."

This could be a fun little film. You don't see too many horror/western mixes come out these days, even though we do not know why. They seemingly are genres that are going to mix well together. There were a few spots in the trailer that looked a little iffy if I am being honest, but all and all, The Pale Door looks like a fun little watch. We will all find out together when the film becomes available to the public on August 21st.