The Ravine Editor Trevor Mirosh on Retaining Spirit of the Book

When director Keoni Waxman recruited Trevor Mirosh to edit his latest film, The Ravine, he knew he was the proper one for the job to retain the spirit of the book by Robert and Kelly Pascuzzi. Inspired by actual events, the film follows an unspeakable crime that rocks a peaceful community. Friends and family are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. I spoke to Mirosh about how he came to work on the film and the challenges he met trying to pare down the final movie.

"It was important to the producer and the director because it was based on a book, and we wanted the film to be faithful to the original work for the fans," Mirosh said. "The biggest challenge with any sort of action-thriller is the amount of material that you get. We have to sift through and try and make a decent scene out of. That's also the fun part about editing these movies. You're able to find these little bits and pieces that can work in a sequence in a scene. It was also a film that ended up being about 3 hours long because it was based on the book."

Mirosh took the task of cutting a third out from the original cut. "There are so many scenes, and we had to get it shorter. Obviously, three and a half hours wasn't going to do it, so we needed to get around 2 hours," he said. "So we had to pull some scenes out or condense some of them to get it to a playable time. I don't think it's sacrificed the way the book was at all. I think we were able to manage that pretty good along the way." Cinedigm's The Ravine, which stars Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, Byron Mann, Leslie Uggams, and Kyle Lowder, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand. Check out our interview with Waxman here.